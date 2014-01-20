MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian banks borrowed 218.10 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 17 for three days, sharply higher than the 72.15 billion rupees borrowed on Jan. 16 for a day.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1=61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)