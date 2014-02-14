Feb 14 Indian banks borrowed 186.49 billion rupees ($2.99 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 13 compared with 154.20 billion rupees rupees on Feb. 12. On Jan. 28, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 13/02 186.49 12/02 154.20 11/02 180.15 10/02 263.50 07/02 116.38 06/02 1.00 05/02 7.75 04/02 3.95 03/02 16.15 31/01 88.25 30/01 0.70 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)