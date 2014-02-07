Feb 7 Indian banks borrowed 1 billion rupees ($15.99 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 6 compared with 7.75 billion rupees on Feb. 5. On Jan. 28, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 06/02 1.00 05/02 7.75 04/02 3.95 03/02 16.15 31/01 88.25 30/01 0.70 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)