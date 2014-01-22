BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian banks borrowed 33.65 billion rupees ($543.97 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 21 for one day, lower than the 63.70 billion rupees borrowed on Jan. 20.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
