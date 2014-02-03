Feb 3 Indian banks borrowed 88.25 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 31 compared with 700 million rupees on Jan. 30. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 31/01 88.25 30/01 0.70 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)