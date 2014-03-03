March 3 Indian banks borrowed 65.45 billion
rupees ($1.06 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Feb. 28 for three days, compared with
14.35 billion rupees on Feb. 26 for two days.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
28/02 65.45 9.00
26/02 14.35 9.00
25/02 0.10 9.00
24/02 0.46 9.00
21/02 56.00 9.00
20/02 0.93 9.00
18/02 43.40 9.00
17/02 1.50 9.00
14/02 13.20 9.00
13/02 186.49 9.00
12/02 154.20 9.00
11/02 180.15 9.00
10/02 263.50 9.00
07/02 116.38 9.00
06/02 1.00 9.00
05/02 7.75 9.00
04/02 3.95 9.00
03/02 16.15 9.00
31/01 88.25 9.00
30/01 0.70 9.00
29/01 0.20 9.00
28/01 16.15 9.00
27/01 22.97 8.75
24/01 105.60 8.75
23/01 35.05 8.75
22/01 11.25 8.75
21/01 33.65 8.75
20/01 63.70 8.75
17/01 218.10 8.75
16/01 72.15 8.75
15/01 17.70 8.75
13/01 139.77 8.75
10/01 50.45 8.75
09/01 1.25 8.75
08/01 106.30 8.75
07/01 41.45 8.75
06/01 30.45 8.75
03/01 11.95 8.75
02/01 3.85 8.75
01/01 2.90 8.75
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 61.9800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)