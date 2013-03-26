MUMBAI, March 26 Indian banks borrowed 1 billion rupees ($18.42 million) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March. 25. Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 7.50 percent. Banks usually tap this window during acute cash shortage. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)