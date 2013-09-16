MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian banks borrowed 247.50 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 14, when the central bank offered a special funding window due to the cash crunch generated by advance tax outflows.

Borrowing under the MSF had soared to 1.17 trillion rupees on Sept. 13.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)