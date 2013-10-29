MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian banks borrowed 185.02 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 28, lower than the 270.29 billion rupees on Oct. 25.

The RBI cut the MSF rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.

($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)