MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian banks borrowed 89.09 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 30, lower than the 115.45 billion rupees on Oct. 29.

The RBI cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Tuesday to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)