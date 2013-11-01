MUMBAI Nov 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday banks borrowed 143.10 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) from its marginal standing facility on Oct. 31, above the 89.09 billion rupees borrowed on Oct. 30.

The RBI cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Tuesday to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)