MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian banks borrowed 5.6 billion rupees ($90.80 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 5, lower than the 166.02 billion rupees on Nov. 1.

The RBI cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness.