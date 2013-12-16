MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian banks borrowed 82.45 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 13 for three days, sharply higher than the 500 million rupees borrowed on Dec. 12 for one day borrowing.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 62.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)