MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian banks borrowed 32.85 billion rupees ($530.10 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 17 for one day, sharply higher than the 4.15 billion rupees borrowed on Dec. 16.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)