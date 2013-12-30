MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian banks borrowed 385.37 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Dec. 27 for three days, higher than the 266.70 billion rupees borrowed on Dec. 26 for one day.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)