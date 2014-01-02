MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian banks borrowed 2.9 billion rupees ($46.93 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 1, lower than the 308.14 billion rupees borrowed on Dec. 31.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)