MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian banks borrowed 41.45 billion rupees ($665.12 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 7 for one day, higher than the 30.45 billion rupees borrowed on Jan. 6 for one day.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)