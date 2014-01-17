MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian banks borrowed 72.15 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 16 for one day, sharply higher than the 17.7 billion rupees borrowed on Jan. 15. The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.75 percent on Oct. 29. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July. Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)