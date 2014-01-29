Jan 29 Indian banks borrowed 16.15 billion rupees ($257.8 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 28 compared with 22.97 billion rupees on Jan. 27. The Reserve Bank of India raised the Repo rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)