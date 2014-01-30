MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jan 30 Indian banks borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.20 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 29 compared with 16.15 billion rupees on Jan. 28. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M