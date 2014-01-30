Jan 30 Indian banks borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.20 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 29 compared with 16.15 billion rupees on Jan. 28. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)