BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Jan 31 Indian banks borrowed 700 million rupees ($11.17 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 30 compared with 200 million rupees on Jan. 29. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, pushing up the MSF rate to 9 percent. ------------------------------------------- BANKS BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) ------------------------------------------- 30/01 0.70 29/01 0.20 28/01 16.15 27/01 22.97 24/01 105.60 23/01 35.05 22/01 11.25 21/01 33.65 20/01 63.70 17/01 218.10 16/01 72.15 15/01 17.70 13/01 139.77 10/01 50.45 09/01 1.25 08/01 106.30 07/01 41.45 06/01 30.45 03/01 11.95 02/01 3.85 01/01 2.90 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
