US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
MUMBAI, March 10 Indian banks borrowed 93.42 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 7 for three days, compared with 1.30 billion rupees on March 6 for one day. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 31/01 88.25 9.00 30/01 0.70 9.00 29/01 0.20 9.00 28/01 16.15 9.00 27/01 22.97 8.75 24/01 105.60 8.75 23/01 35.05 8.75 22/01 11.25 8.75 21/01 33.65 8.75 20/01 63.70 8.75 17/01 218.10 8.75 16/01 72.15 8.75 15/01 17.70 8.75 13/01 139.77 8.75 10/01 50.45 8.75 09/01 1.25 8.75 08/01 106.30 8.75 07/01 41.45 8.75 06/01 30.45 8.75 03/01 11.95 8.75 02/01 3.85 8.75 01/01 2.90 8.75 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.