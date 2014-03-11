BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
MUMBAI, March 11 Indian banks borrowed 30.5 billion rupees ($501.03 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 10 for one day, compared with 93.42 billion rupees on March 7 for three days. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 31/01 88.25 9.00 30/01 0.70 9.00 29/01 0.20 9.00 28/01 16.15 9.00 27/01 22.97 8.75 24/01 105.60 8.75 23/01 35.05 8.75 22/01 11.25 8.75 21/01 33.65 8.75 20/01 63.70 8.75 17/01 218.10 8.75 16/01 72.15 8.75 15/01 17.70 8.75 13/01 139.77 8.75 10/01 50.45 8.75 09/01 1.25 8.75 08/01 106.30 8.75 07/01 41.45 8.75 06/01 30.45 8.75 03/01 11.95 8.75 02/01 3.85 8.75 01/01 2.90 8.75 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 60.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)