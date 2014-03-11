MUMBAI, March 11 Indian banks borrowed 30.5 billion rupees ($501.03 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 10 for one day, compared with 93.42 billion rupees on March 7 for three days. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 31/01 88.25 9.00 30/01 0.70 9.00 29/01 0.20 9.00 28/01 16.15 9.00 27/01 22.97 8.75 24/01 105.60 8.75 23/01 35.05 8.75 22/01 11.25 8.75 21/01 33.65 8.75 20/01 63.70 8.75 17/01 218.10 8.75 16/01 72.15 8.75 15/01 17.70 8.75 13/01 139.77 8.75 10/01 50.45 8.75 09/01 1.25 8.75 08/01 106.30 8.75 07/01 41.45 8.75 06/01 30.45 8.75 03/01 11.95 8.75 02/01 3.85 8.75 01/01 2.90 8.75 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 60.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)