MUMBAI, March 13 Indian banks borrowed 1.8 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 12 for one day, compared with 22.5 billion rupees on March 11. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 31/01 88.25 9.00 30/01 0.70 9.00 29/01 0.20 9.00 28/01 16.15 9.00 27/01 22.97 8.75 24/01 105.60 8.75 23/01 35.05 8.75 22/01 11.25 8.75 21/01 33.65 8.75 20/01 63.70 8.75 17/01 218.10 8.75 16/01 72.15 8.75 15/01 17.70 8.75 13/01 139.77 8.75 10/01 50.45 8.75 09/01 1.25 8.75 08/01 106.30 8.75 07/01 41.45 8.75 06/01 30.45 8.75 03/01 11.95 8.75 02/01 3.85 8.75 01/01 2.90 8.75 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 60.9150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)