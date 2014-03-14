MUMBAI, March 14 Indian banks borrowed 200 million rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 13 for one day, compared with 1.8 billion rupees on March 12. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 31/01 88.25 9.00 30/01 0.70 9.00 29/01 0.20 9.00 28/01 16.15 9.00 27/01 22.97 8.75 24/01 105.60 8.75 23/01 35.05 8.75 22/01 11.25 8.75 21/01 33.65 8.75 20/01 63.70 8.75 17/01 218.10 8.75 16/01 72.15 8.75 15/01 17.70 8.75 13/01 139.77 8.75 10/01 50.45 8.75 09/01 1.25 8.75 08/01 106.30 8.75 07/01 41.45 8.75 06/01 30.45 8.75 03/01 11.95 8.75 02/01 3.85 8.75 01/01 2.90 8.75 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 60.9150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)