MUMBAI May 29 Indian banks borrowed 800 million rupees ($14.4 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on May 28.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8 percent. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)