MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian banks borrowed 311.80 billion rupees ($5.10 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 13, lower than 412.40 billion rupees on Aug. 12.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window last month.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)