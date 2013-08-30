MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian banks borrowed 659.68 billion rupees ($9.84 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 29, slightly lower than the 695.85 billion rupees on Aug. 28.

The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window in July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)