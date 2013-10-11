BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian banks borrowed 662.53 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 10, lower than the 689.15 billion rupees on Oct. 9.
The RBI cut the MSF rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on Oct. 7 to 9 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors