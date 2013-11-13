MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian banks borrowed 165.3 billion rupees ($2.60 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Nov. 12, lower than 177.25 billion rupees borrowed on Nov. 11.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the MSF rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Oct. 29 to 8.75 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)