March 24 Indian banks borrowed 176.3 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 21 For three days, compared with 90.75 billion rupees on March 20 for one day. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)