March 27 Indian banks did not borrow any funds from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March 26, compared with 2.65 billion rupees they borrowed on March 25. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 28/02 65.45 9.00 26/02 14.35 9.00 25/02 0.10 9.00 24/02 0.46 9.00 21/02 56.00 9.00 20/02 0.93 9.00 18/02 43.40 9.00 17/02 1.50 9.00 14/02 13.20 9.00 13/02 186.49 9.00 12/02 154.20 9.00 11/02 180.15 9.00 10/02 263.50 9.00 07/02 116.38 9.00 06/02 1.00 9.00 05/02 7.75 9.00 04/02 3.95 9.00 03/02 16.15 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)