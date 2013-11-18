MUMBAI The RBI said it would offer 50 billion rupees to Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as liquidity support for micro and small enterprises for refinancing needs.

The refinance will be available against receivables, including export receivables, outstanding from November 14 onwards, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

This facility will be available at the 14-day term repo rate for a period of 90 days, the RBI said, adding the drawal can also be rolled over at the end of the 90-day period.

The facility will be available for a period of one year. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)