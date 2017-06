MUMBAI Dec 26 India's central bank said on Monday that non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) will need to calculate the total risk weighted off-balance sheet credit exposure as the sum of the risk-weighted amount of the market related and non-market related off-balance sheet items.

For the off-balance sheet items already contracted by NBFCs, the risk weights shall be applicable with effect from the financial year beginning April 1, 2012, the central bank said.

It added that for all new contracts undertaken including credit default swaps, the new risk weights shall be applicable from Dec. 26. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)