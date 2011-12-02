MUMBAI, Dec 2 India's central bank on
Friday said it was introducing micro-finance institutions (MFIs)
as a new category of non-banking finance companies following the
recommendations made by the Malegam Committee which submitted
its report in January 2011.
The Malegam committee was constituted as a panel of the
Reserve Bank of India as announced in the November 2010 policy
to study issues and concerns of the MFI sector, which has been
hurt by state legislation in Andhra Pradesh, its biggest market.
The central bank said the NBFC-MFI would have to be a
non-deposit taking NBFC having minimum net owned funds of 50
million rupees with not less than 85 percent of its net assets
being under "qualifying assets".
The notification added that net assets would be total assets
other than cash and bank balances and money market instruments
while qualifying assets would mean loans satisfying certain
criteria.
The central bank also said that an NBFC which does not
qualify as an NBFC-MFI will not be allowed to extend loans in
excess of 10 percent of its total assets to the microfinance
sector.
All fresh NBFC-MFIs will have to maintain a capital adequacy
ratio consisting of Tier 1 and Tier 11 Capital which should not
be less than 15 percent of its aggregate risk weighted assets.
All NBFC-MFIs shall maintain an aggregate margin cap of not
more than 12 percent and interest on individual loans will not
exceed 26 percent per annum and calculated on a reducing balance
basis, it said.
