MUMBAI Dec 16 India's central bank on
Friday deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE)
rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts (NRO),
to provide greater flexibility to banks in mobilising such
deposits and also in view of the prevailing market conditions.
Banks are free to determine interest rates on both savings
deposits and term deposits, of maturity of one year and above,
under NRE rupee deposit accounts and savings deposits under NRO
accounts with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India said
in a notification after market hours.
The revised deposit rates will apply only to fresh deposits
and on renewal of maturing deposits and such rates cannot be
higher than those offered on comparable domestic rupee deposits,
the notification said.
On Nov. 23, the RBI had raised the interest rate ceiling on
NRE rupee deposits and the foreign currency non-resident
banks(FCNRB) deposits citing prevailing market
conditions.
