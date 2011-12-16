* Cbank move seen positive for inflows, rupee - traders
MUMBAI Dec 16 India's central bank on
Friday deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE)
rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts (NRO),
to provide greater flexibility to banks in mobilising such
deposits amid current market conditions.
The central bank's move could bolster capital inflows into
the country and aid the battered rupee, dealers said.
Banks are free to determine interest rates on both savings
deposits and term deposits, of maturity of one year and above,
under NRE rupee deposit accounts and savings deposits under NRO
accounts with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India said
in a notification after market hours.
"Given the current interest rate differentials between India
and the developed world, and the relatively high strength of the
dollar against the rupee, this should attract investments from
non-resident Indians," said Ananth Narayan G., head of fixed
income, currencies and commodities at Standard Chartered Bank.
"It will help banks with an additional liquidity source,
besides providing support to the Indian rupee."
The partially-convertible rupee ended at 52.70/72
per dollar from 53.65 on Thursday when it had touched a record
low of 54.30.
The revised deposit rates will apply only to fresh deposits
and on renewal of maturing deposits and such rates cannot be
higher than those offered on comparable domestic rupee deposits,
the notification said.
On Nov. 23, the RBI had raised the interest rate ceiling on
NRE rupee deposits and the foreign currency non-resident
banks(FCNRB) deposits citing market conditions.
So far this year, foreign investors have been net sellers
of$352.5 million worth of Indian shares against a record inflow
of more than $29 billion in 2010.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini
Menon)