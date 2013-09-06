BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India said it will allow non-residents to buy shares of listed domestic firms through a registered broker under the FDI (foreign direct investment) scheme.
Currently, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), qualified foreign investors and non-resident Indians are eligible to acquire such shares under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)