BRIEF-Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals cancels proposal to buy Floral Labs
* Says cancellation of proposal to acquire Floral Labs. Pvt. Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 18 India's central bank is considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil companies, Bloomberg TV said citing sources on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India had opened the dollar window for oil marketing companies to protect the rupee from a sharp fall. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* India to auction 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nImryv) (http://bit.ly/2nIkIcg)