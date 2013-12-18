MUMBAI State-run oil refiners have net repayment liabilities of less than $7 billion for their swap arrangements with the central bank, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in a conference call with research analysts.

He said the total amount of oil swap agreements the RBI entered into with refiners to provide them with dollars was under $12 billion since their introduction on August 28.

Separately, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the government's 500 billion rupees debt switch to increase its maturity profile of bonds would not be disruptive to the markets and may be with insurance companies, which typically buy longer-tenor bonds.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)