By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI Dec 18 India may conduct its
500-billion-rupee ($8 billion) debt switch programme mostly with
buy-and-hold insurance companies, a central bank official said
on Wednesday, potentially helping take pressure off the
country's bond markets.
Under a debt switch programme unveiled in the 2013/14
budget, India plans to buy short-dated debt, and in turn sell
longer-dated bonds, in an effort to spread out redemptions of
debt to later years.
However, investors worry the new supply of longer-dated debt
would hit bond prices. Banks would probably be the most
affected, since they are the main buyers of government debt.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said the
central bank was considering dealing directly with insurance
companies, which are traditionally buy-and-hold investors and
would not be as much affected by falls in bond prices.
"A large number of long-tenure bonds are held by insurance
companies," Khan told analysts in a conference call on
Wednesday. "So they will be the ones who will be switching, and
not the banks so much."
Reuters reported last week that India is likely to make the
debt switch very soon, perhaps in the second half of the fiscal
year ending in March.
On the conference call, which followed an RBI policy review
in which the central bank unexpectedly kept interest rates on
hold, Governor Raghuram Rajan added the aim of the debt switch
would be to cause little disruption to bond markets.
"It will be investors who have the same maturity appetite
who would redeem the bonds and take up the new bonds," Rajan
said.
Dealers said a debt switch with insurers could prove less
disruptive to bond markets.
"For them (insurers), it will not be hard to buy long bonds
and hold them, unlike banks, who have to mark to market," said a
senior bond dealer at a foreign bank, who declined to be
identified as he was authorised to talk to the media.
RBI officials also said the central bank would keep a cap on
the funds banks can borrow via a central bank overnight funding
window called the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF).
The cap is now set at 0.5 percent of a bank's so-called net
demand and time liabilities (NDTL), which are a broad gauge of
deposits, and is intended to spur banks to raise money through
other means, such as deposits.
"The curbs on overnight repo at 0.5 percent of NDTL will
continue," said RBI Deputy Governor Urjit Patel.
($1=62.16 Indian rupees)
