MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds via open market operations on Friday, including the 10-year paper which till recently was the benchmark paper.

The central bank said it will buy 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, the 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and the 8.26 percent 2027 bond using multiple-price method.

The RBI said it keeps the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and accept or reject any or all of the offers, either wholly or partially, if it desired.

