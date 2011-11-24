MUMBAI Nov 24 India's central bank said
on Thursday that it bought 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under
open market operation compared with a target of 100 billion
rupees via multiple price auctions.
It received offers worth a total of 273.92 billion rupees.
Following are the details of the open market purchase
conducted by the Reserve Bank of India:
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond
Offer received : 25.89 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 6.49 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.7699 percent
Cut-off price : 96.58 rupees
Weighted average price : 96.51 rupees (8.7869 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 96.60 rupees (8.7652 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond
Offer received : 71.70 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 22.89 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.7863 percent
Cut-off price : 95.39 rupees
Weighted average price : 95.36 rupees (8.7932 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 95.35 rupees (8.7949 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond
Offer received : 118.91 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 38.03 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.8163 percent
Cut-off price : 93.59 rupees
Weighted average price : 93.55 rupees (8.8228 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 93.59 rupees (8.8171 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond
Offer received : 57.42 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 26.95 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.8562 percent
Cut-off price : 94.99 rupees
Weighted average price : 94.91 rupees (8.8682 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 94.94 rupees (8.8645 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)