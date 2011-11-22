MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank on Tuesday said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds via open market operations, including the 10-year paper which till recently was the benchmark paper.

The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond using multiple-price method on Thursday.

The RBI said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and accept or reject any or all of the offers, either wholly or partially, if it desired. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)