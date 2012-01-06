MUMBAI Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 84.71 billion Indian rupees ($1.61 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Friday, less than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.

The central bank bought back 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.15 rupees, a yield of 8.2798 percent, marginally below the forecast of 8.2948 percent in a Reuters poll.

It bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 96.45 rupees, a yield of 8.3552 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.3504 percent.

To buy back 8.13 percent bonds maturing in 2022, the central bank set the cut off at 98.40 rupees, a yield of 8.3563 percent, below the poll forecast of 8.3606 percent.

It rejected all offers on the 8.26 percent 2027 bond.

($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)