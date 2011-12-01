MUMBAI Dec 1 India's central bank said on
Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees of bonds through
open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion
rupees via multiple price auctions.
It received offers worth a total of 134.62 billion rupees.
Following are the details of the open market purchase
conducted by the Reserve Bank of India:
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond
Offer received : 15.84 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 6.49 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.6276 percent
Cut-off price : 97.20 rupees
Weighted average price : 97.09 rupees (8.6539 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 97.02 rupees (8.6695 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond
Offer received : 78.39 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 32.79 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.6755 percent
Cut-off price : 94.45 rupees
Weighted average price : 94.34 rupees (8.6936 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 94.31 rupees (8.6985 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond
Offer received : 32.19 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 12.67 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.7162 percent
Cut-off price : 95.62 rupees
Weighted average price : 95.48 rupees (8.7376 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 95.50 rupees (8.7342 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bonds
Offer received : 8.20 bln rupees
Offers accepted : 5.88 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.9783 percent
Cut-off price : 94.00 rupees
Weighted average price : 93.84 rupees (8.9982 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 93.84 rupees (8.9985 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)