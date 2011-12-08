MUMBAI Dec 8 India's central bank said on
Thursday that it bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through
open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion
rupees via multiple price auctions.
It received offers worth a total of 200.06 billion rupees.
Following are the details of the open market purchase
conducted by the Reserve Bank of India:
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond
Offer received : 32.28 billion rupees
Offers accepted : 16.83 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.3852 percent
Cut-off price : 98.70 rupees
Weighted average price : 98.60 rupees (8.4095 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.4223 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond
Offer received : 95.35 billion rupees
Offers accepted : 44.40 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.4557 percent
Cut-off price : 96.96 rupees
Weighted average price : 96.92 rupees (8.4649 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 96.92 rupees (8.4642 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond
Offer received : 52.80 billion rupees
Offers accepted : 18.60 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.5454 percent
Cut-off price : 97.09 rupees
Weighted average price : 97.02 rupees (8.5556 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.5586 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bonds
Offer received : 19.64 billion rupees
Offers accepted : 11.10 billion rupees
Cut-off yield : 8.7667 percent
Cut-off price : 95.86 rupees
Weighted average price : 95.75 rupees (8.7795 percent)
Reuters median forecast : 95.75 rupees (8.7801 percent)
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)