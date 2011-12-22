MUMBAI Dec 22 The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it bought back 87.90 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of government bonds through open market operations versus the notified 100 billion rupees.

It bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 96.50 rupees or 8.3455 percent, above Reuters poll forecast of a yield of 8.3335 percent.

The central bank bought back 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 98.14 rupees or a yield of 8.3456 percent, below poll forecast of a yield of 8.3515 percent.

The RBI also bought 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 bonds at 97.53 rupees or at yield of 8.5661 percent, above Reuters poll estimate of a yield of 8.5548 percent.

It rejected all offers of 8.07 percent 2017 bond. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)