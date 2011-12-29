MUMBAI Dec 29 The Reserve Bank of
India on Thursday said it bought back 81.09 billion rupees
($1.53 billion) of government bonds through open market
operations as against the scheduled 120 billion rupees.
It bought back 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 97.21
rupees or 8.4067 percent, marginally above a Reuters poll
forecast of a yield of 8.4057 percent.
The central bank bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in
2021 at 95.88 rupees or a yield of 8.4462 percent, above poll
forecast of a yield of 8.4308 percent.
It rejected all offers of 7.49 percent 2017 bond and 8.08
percent 2022 bonds.
($1=53.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)