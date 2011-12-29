MUMBAI Dec 29 The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it bought back 81.09 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) of government bonds through open market operations as against the scheduled 120 billion rupees.

It bought back 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 97.21 rupees or 8.4067 percent, marginally above a Reuters poll forecast of a yield of 8.4057 percent.

The central bank bought back 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 95.88 rupees or a yield of 8.4462 percent, above poll forecast of a yield of 8.4308 percent.

It rejected all offers of 7.49 percent 2017 bond and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds.

($1=53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)