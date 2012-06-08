MUMBAI, June 8 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of government bonds on June 12 via open market operations, it said on Friday, its first such action after a two week break.

Under the open market operations, the central bank will buy 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 7.35 percent 2024 bonds, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)